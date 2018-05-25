Groundbreaking POC hemostasis diagnostic to be presented at Major European Meetings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HemoSonics today announced it will be participating in the scientific proceedings as well as have a commercial presence at Euroanesthesia (ESA), to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 2-4th. HemoSonics will be participating in the ESA's pre-congress session on Point of Care Guided Haemostatic Management During Massive Bleeding held on June 1st where the Quantra System will be demonstrated. On June 2nd, as part of the congress, Chief Scientific Officer Francesco Viola will be co-chairing the poster session entitled "Laboratory Coagulation Measurements". He will also be presenting a poster regarding a new cartridge in development for the Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer, which measures fibrinolysis in addition to clot stiffness and clot time parameters. The Company welcomes congress attendees to the HemoSonics booth where the Quantra will be demonstrated and members of the team will be available to answer clinical and scientific questions.

ESA Exhibit Location: C2-040

ESA Poster Details: A Novel Differential Assay to Quantify Fibrinolytic Function in Whole Blood with the Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer, June 2, 14:00-15:30; Poster e-Board 5.

In addition, HemoSonics will be demonstrating the Quantra at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis Scientific Subcommittee (ISTH SSC) meeting on July 18-21 in Dublin, Ireland. HemoSonics is partnering with Stago on the symposium "The Role of the Core Lab and Point-Of-Care Testing in Managing Bleeding Disorders Benefits and Challenges." The Company welcomes congress attendees to the Stago/HemoSonics booth where the Quantra will be demonstrated and members of the team will be available to answer clinical and scientific questions.

ISTH SSC Exhibit Location: H1 in the Forum, Ground Floor

ISTH Sponsored Symposium: Liffey Hall, July 18 13:15-14:30

About the Quantra System

The Quantra system is a rapid, easy-to-use diagnostic platform that utilizes consumable cartridges to run a panel of tests. The initial QPlus Cartridge measures the treatable aspects of coagulation in under 15 minutes. The Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer is designed for use in critical care settings which require that results be generated quickly from an instrument that is easy to operate at the point of care. The Quantra System is commercially available in Europe.

About HemoSonics

HemoSonics is a medical device company offering a novel point-of-care diagnostic platform to guide the management of critical bleeding to improve outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by enabling more targeted transfusion of blood products. The Quantra System is designed to transform the way clinicians manage coagulation dysfunctions by providing comprehensive, timely information on coagulation status at the point of care. HemoSonics is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, with research, development and manufacturing facilities in Durham, NC. For more information, visit www.hemosonics.com.

