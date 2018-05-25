ZAFCO Gearing up for the Grand Premier - The Tire-Cologne

COLOGNE, Germany, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As Cologne is gearing up for the international, extensive tyre premier - The Tire-Cologne, ZAFCO, the UAE based tyre manufacturer and distributor, is also marking its entry as an international expert and exhibitor at the grand event. The Tire-Cologne will take place between May 29th to June 1st at the trade town, Koelnmesse, Germany. With the fifth largest exhibition ground in the world and 70,000 square metres of space and modern infrastructure, Koelnmesse aspires to facilitate growth-oriented tyres, wheels and car service specialists through the trade fair.

At Cologne, ZAFCO will exhibit its classified brand, Zeetex and its joint venture brand, Otani at the international premier. ZAFCO is also one of the fastest growing companies in the Middle East segment, with its presence in 6 continents and 800+ distribution networks worldwide. Preparations are in full swing for both, Zeetex & Otani. They will be making their grand appearance at the fair booths offering sustainable solutions to the tyre industry and presenting their new and improved product portfolios, specifically designed for the European segment.

Otani, the Thai-based tyre brand is all set to launch passenger car tyres for the European market and will also announce the addition of three new patterns of tyres - OH-119 Steer Axle Tyre for Regional & Long Haul applications, OH-319 Drive Axle Tyre for Long Haul applications and OH-320 Drive Axle Tyre for regional applications in its Truck Tyre Radial portfolio.

Zeetex, is will additionally be launching its all seasons SUV ZT4000 4S patterns after its resounding success with the Passenger Car Radial ZT4000 4S in the European market. The comprehensive booth will display the most celebrated summer tyres of Zeetex i.e. ZT1000, SU1000 vfm, HT1000 vfm and CT2000 vfm. A wide array of exceptionally performing winter models like WP1000, WV1000 , WH1000, WH1000 SUV and WQ1000 will also be showcased at the booth.

ZAFCO will be present at Booth No. - B050 at Hall no. 07. In addition to the product and service display, the booth will also have a wide spectrum of entertainment and sport activities i.e. crazy golf, automatic darts and mini billiards. This is planned with the intention of keeping the visitors entertained during the trade fair and there will be exciting gifts for the winners.

