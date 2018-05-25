BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Privacy Policy
PR Newswire
London, May 24
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST plc
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
General Data Protection Regulation
The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) comes into force on 25 May 2018. A copy of the Company's Privacy Policy which sets out how the Company complies with its obligations under GDPR in respect of the collection, use and processing of personal data is now available on the Company's website at www.blackrock.co.uk/brig , and can be found under the 'Further Literature' section at the following link: https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-income-and-growth-investment-trust-plc-privacy-policy.pdf
All enquiries:
Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 1098
Date: 25 May 2018