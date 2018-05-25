sprite-preloader
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Statement re Privacy Policy

PR Newswire

London, May 24

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST plc

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

General Data Protection Regulation

The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) comes into force on 25 May 2018. A copy of the Company's Privacy Policy which sets out how the Company complies with its obligations under GDPR in respect of the collection, use and processing of personal data is now available on the Company's website at www.blackrock.co.uk/thrg , and can be found under the 'Further Literature' section at the following link: https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-throgmorton-trust-plc-privacy-policy.pdf

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 1098

Date: 25 May 2018


