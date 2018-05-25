Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-05-25 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AS Mainor Ülemiste 26.11.2018 bonds (ISIN code EE3300110691, ticker MAYB070018FA) will be redeemed early according to the terms and conditions as of May 26, 2018. Proceeding from the above, trading with bonds of AS Mainor Ülemiste (MAYB070018FA) will be terminated on multilateral trading facility First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS as of Monday, May 28, 2018. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.