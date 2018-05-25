

Results of the Issue of 2024 ZDP Shares



25 May 2018



NB Private Equity Partners Limited ('NBPE' or the 'Company'), a closed-end private equity investment company, today announced a successful issuance of 2024 Zero Dividend Preference Shares ('2024 ZDP Shares') of £50 million at a Gross Redemption Yield ('GRY') of 4.25%. The issuance is conditional on the admission of the 2024 ZDP Shares to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market (the 'SFS'), which is expected to become effective on 30 May 2018.



Summary



* Issue of 50,000,000 new 2024 ZDP Shares at 100 pence each * Gross Redemption Yield set at 4.25% * Final Capital Entitlement of 130.63 pence per 2024 ZDP Share on the repayment date of 30 October 2024 * The Issue was over-subscribed at a GRY of 4.25% and therefore elections and applications have been scaled back in line with the policy set out in the Prospectus Results



Further to the announcement on 4 May 2018 regarding the proposed Issue of up to 50,000,000 new 2024 ZDP Shares by way of an Offer for Subscription and the Initial Placing of 2024 ZDP Shares, the Board of NBPE announces the successful issue of 50,000,000 new 2024 ZDP Shares with a Gross Redemption Yield of 4.25%.



The 2024 ZDP Shares issued pursuant to the Offer for Subscription and the Initial Placing have an issue price of 100 pence per 2024 ZDP Share. The final capital entitlement of the 2024 ZDP Shares issued pursuant to the Issue is 130.63 pence per 2024 ZDP Share.



The ISIN of the 2024 ZDP Shares is GG00BD96PR19 and the SEDOL is BD96PR1. The ticker symbol of the 2024 ZDP Shares is NBPS.



The 2024 ZDP Shares issued pursuant to the Issue will rank pari passu with one another. The 2024 ZDP Shares, whilst ranking prior to the Class A Shares and Class B Shares in respect of the repayment of the 2024 ZDP Final Capital Entitlement per 2024 ZDP Share from the assets in the Investment Portfolio, rank behind the 2022 ZDP Shares and any borrowings made by the Company that remain outstanding.



Applications have been made to the London Stock Exchange for 50,000,000 new 2024 ZDP Shares to be admitted to trading on the SFS and it is expected that admission will become effective, and that dealings in the 2024 ZDP Shares will commence, on 30 May 2018.



The issue of 50,000,000 2024 ZDP Shares represents the maximum number of 2024 ZDP Shares that were available under the Issue. Hence, as detailed in the Prospectus, there will be no Subsequent Placings.



Talmai Morgan, Chairman of NBPE said 'We are delighted that this oversubscribed issue has received such strong support from investors with the Company issuing the maximum £50 million of available zero dividend preference shares. We believe that the outcome highlights investors' confidence in NBPE, its portfolio and its management team. This ZDP provides further attractive diversification in the Company's financing structure whilst allowing significant capacity for new investments. NBPE remains well positioned to take advantage of the investment opportunities it is currently seeing in the market and deliver attractive returns to all its shareholders over the medium and longer term.'



ABOUT NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED NBPE is a closed-end private equity investment company with class A ordinary shares admitted to trading on the Premium Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam. NBPE has 2022 ZDP Shares admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE holds a diversified portfolio of direct equity investments, direct income investments and fund investments selected by the NB Alternatives group of Neuberger Berman, diversified across private equity asset class, geography, industry, vintage year, and sponsor.



LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77



ABOUT NEUBERGER BERMAN Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 20 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 1,900 professionals. For four consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm fosters an investment culture of fundamental research and independent thinking. It manages $299 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2018. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.



