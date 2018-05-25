

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Friday after North Korea made good on its promise to demolish the country's nuclear test site and said it's still willing to talk with Washington, in response to Donald Trump's abrupt decision to cancel a summit with the North's leader, Kim Jong Un.



Gold prices slipped and the dollar firmed up against its major rivals while oil prices eased further on expectations of a gradual increase in output from Russia and other large producers.



Asian stocks recovered from early losses to trade flat as investors took comfort from Pyongyang's measured response to the cancellation of the summit.



Business sentiment figures from Germany and quarterly national accounts from the U.K. are due later in the day, headlining a light day for the European economic news. Also, U.K. and EU officials will discuss the latest on Brexit talks in Brussels later in the session.



Across the Atlantic, reports on durable goods orders and consumer sentiment may sway sentiment ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed modestly lower as Trump cancelled a June meeting with the North Korean leader and the Commerce Department said it started an investigation into whether imports of automobiles and parts threaten to impair U.S. national security.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished marginally lower.



European markets also ended lower on Thursday after Trump's decision. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index shed half a percent.



The German DAX dropped 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index eased 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 0.9 percent.



