Arix Bioscience Plc - Iterum Therapeutics plc Prices Initial Public Offering

Iterum Therapeutics plc Prices Initial Public Offering

LONDON, 25 May 2018

Arix Bioscience plc (LSE:ARIX) ("Arix"), a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation, today notes that its Group Business Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens, has announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,150,000 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $13.00 per share. In addition, Iterum Therapeutics plc has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 922,500 ordinary shares to cover over-allotments, if any. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on 25 May, 2018 under the symbol "ITRM" and the offering is expected to close on May 30, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Arix has indicated an interest in purchasing shares in the offering, subject to agreement with the underwriters.

Leerink Partners and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Guggenheim Securities is acting as the lead manager for the offering. Needham & Company is acting as the co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of Iterum Therapeutics plc's ordinary shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110 or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132 or by email at syndicate@leerink.com, or from RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281 or by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

Charlotte Parry, Investor Relations Manager

+44 (0)20 7290 1072

charlotte@arixbioscience.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott, Jessica Hodgson, Ivar Milligan

+44 (0)20 3709 5700

arix@consilium-comms.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation. Headquartered in London and with an office in New York, Arix Bioscience sources, finances and builds world class healthcare and life science businesses addressing medical innovation at all stages of development. Operations are supported by privileged access to breakthrough academic science and strategic relationships with leading research accelerators and global pharmaceutical companies.

Arix Bioscience plc is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.