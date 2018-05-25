

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate decreased slightly as expected in March, survey figures from Statistics Norway showed Friday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 3.9 percent in March from 4.0 percent in December.



Unemployment declined by 3,000 from December to 108,300 in March, which was clearly within the LFS margin of error, the statistical office said..



The rate for March indicates average for February to April and December reflects November to January period.



