VASCO Data Security International, Inc.: SKG Future-Proofs Online Transactions with VASCO's Secure CRONTO Technology

CHICAGO and GOUDA, Netherlands, May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VASCO Data Security International, Inc., a global leader in digital identity security, transaction security and business productivity, today announced that financial institution SKG (Stichting Kerkelijk Geldbeheer) has deployed VASCO's CRONTO technology to securely access and sign transactions via SKG's online financial portal.

SKG is the exclusive financial service provider for religious institutions and allied associations in The Netherlands. In a move to improve ease of use and convenience for its customers as well as take SKG into the future, the financial services provider updated its online financial portal. SKG also opted to further secure its customers' digital experience with modern authentication and transaction signing capabilities using VASCO's CRONTO technology.

VASCO's CRONTO (https://www.vasco.com/products/two-factor-authenticators/crontosign.html) technology is a patented visual transaction signing solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to effectively counter increasingly sophisticated Trojan and man-in-the-browser attacks. CRONTO uses a visual challenge contained in a graphical cryptogram made of colored dots and displayed on a customer's PC to instantly decode, decrypt and display transaction details for user verification. CRONTO users need only scan, submit a PIN code and type the response code to complete the transaction.

"SKG has had a long-standing relationship with VASCO, and we have always enjoyed their portfolio of best-of-breed solutions," said SKG's Manager of Automation, Dick Veenstra. "By introducing this future-proof CRONTO technology, we take another significant step toward better serving our customers. The CRONTO device combines a high level of security with an exceptional user experience - the process is quick and it provides the highest level of online transaction security."

"Fighting fraud while improving the customer experience are two of the top priorities for banks and financial institutions globally," said VASCO CEO, Scott Clements. "Our technology addresses both of these priorities and helps banks and financial institutions transact securely to build trust with their customers in the digital world."

About Stichting Kerkelijk Geldbeheer (SKG):

SKG is the exclusive financial service provider for religious institutions and allied associations in The Netherlands. They offer a wide array of savings and payment products, as well as funding and financial advice. https://www.skggouda.nl/ (https://www.skggouda.nl/)

About VASCO:

VASCO is a global leader in delivering trust and business productivity solutions to the digital market. VASCO develops next generation technologies that enable more than 10,000 customers in 100 countries in financial, enterprise, government, health care and other segments to achieve their digital agenda, deliver an enhanced customer experience and meet regulatory requirements. More than half of the top 100 global banks rely on VASCO solutions to protect their online, mobile and ATM channels. VASCO's solutions combine to form a powerful trust platform that empowers businesses by incorporating identity, fraud prevention, electronic signatures, mobile application protection and risk analysis. Learn more about VASCO at VASCO.com (https://www.vasco.com/?utm_campaign=press) and on Twitter (https://twitter.com/VASCODataNews), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/vasco-data-security) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/digipassbyvasco).

