The Australian hardware chain Bunnings has pulled the plug on its disastrous $1bn venture into Britain, drawing an ignominious close to one of the worst retail acquisitions ever seen. After burning through hundreds of millions of dollars trying to sell the all-conquering sandpaper-meets-sausage-sizzle formula to DIY-crazy Britons, Bunnings' parent group, Wesfarmers, said on Friday that it was offloading the 200-plus chain of former Homebase stores for a reported £1 nominal fee. - Guardian ...

