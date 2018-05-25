Spectris posted a jump in group like-for-like sales for the first quarter on Friday and said its performance remains consistent with its expectations for the full year, as it announced that chief executive John O'Higgins plans to retire in the course of the next twelve months. In the four months to 30 April, group LFL sales were up 6%, while growth from acquisitions, net of disposals, contributed a further 1%. However, currency movements reduced sales by 5%, leading to a 2% increase in reported ...

