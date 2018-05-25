

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain producer prices increased at a faster pace in April on energy cost, the statistical office INE reported Friday.



Producer prices grew 1.9 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 1.3 percent increase in March. Excluding energy, inflation eased slightly to 1.1 percent from 1.2 percent a month ago.



Among components, energy prices advanced 5.1 percent, followed by a 2.3 percent rise in intermediate goods prices. Equipment goods prices rose 0.9 percent and consumer prices gained only 0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rebounded 0.7 percent after falling 1 percent a month ago. This was the first increase in three months.



