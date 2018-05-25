Linkfluence Launches Linkfluence Search - Introducing the Easiest Search Engine for Discovering Market Trends and Brand Insights

PARIS, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Linkfluence, leader and pioneer of social data intelligence, continues to innovate through the launch of a new product in its Social Listening Suite - Linkfluence Search. Linkfluence Search offers brands the fastest and easiest way to track any trends, benchmark against competitors, and measure their campaigns in 1 click, with zero setup.

With 15 years' of experience in social listening and analysis, Linkfluence introduces a new way to access live and historical social data by opening up access to live and historical data of up to 12 months to brands and agencies through a search engine.



Accessing the latest trends, buzz and new influencers from Paris to Shanghai is now possible without any setup or training, with ease of use and immediate results at the heart of Linkfluence Search.

Linkfluence Search allows you to:

# Get a live overview of social conversations on any brand, campaign, or keyword

# Compare the social performance of your brand, your products and campaigns, with your competitors

# Analyse conversations around any topics, news and trends in your industry

# Export data into reports that you can share with your teams and any stakeholders

In addition to live conversations updated up to the minute, brands can get a summary of key demographic and behavioral insights about their audience to improve their marketing and sales strategy. From job titles, age groups, favorite platforms, countries or languages, all will be accessible at a glance in a clear and beautiful dashboard view.

In 1 click, brands can monitor social conversations on any keyword or brand for competitive analysis or market research - compare different topics, hashtags, multiple brands to see key stats like engagement, volume, sentiment, emojis, and more.

Linkfluence transforms the way global brands collect, analyze, and leverage customer insights. With our leading social listening tools and team of local research analysts, we analyze real-time social data to help brands and agencies make better business decisions. Founded in 2006 in France, Linkfluence has more than 200 employees in France, Germany, United Kingdom, China, and Singapore, trusted by more than 500 leading brands worldwide, including Danone, LVMH, L'oreal, and McDonalds.

