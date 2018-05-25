Metaps Plus' 1st Korean ICO PlusCoin gets listed on QRYPTOS

TOKYO, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaps Plus, the Korean subsidiary of Metaps Inc (TSE:6172) will have its token PlusCoin listed on QRYPTOS. Metaps Plus owned PlusCoin will be traded on QRYPTOS starting May 29th.

Plus Coin (PLC) is the first Korean ICO token with a successful crowdsale that ended in November 2017. Metaps Plus is a leading fintech company in Korea with a mobile O2O payment platform that executed 10 million transactions per year across more than 30,000 offline stores in Korea. Metaps Plus plans to connect PlusCoin to offline payments later in 2018.

"We are excited to have PlusCoin available for trading to QUOINE users. We plan to have a deeper strategic partnership with QUOINE going forward," said Metaps Plus CEO Seungyeon Kim.

"We welcome the listing of PlusCoin on QRYPTOS, which will help enable the vision for financial inclusion in the new crypto economy. We look forward to strengthening our cooperation with other fintech companies such as Metaps in Korea," said Mike Kayamori, CEO and Co-founder of QUOINE.

To distribute PLC tokens, Metaps Plus will focus on token stability and connecting the world economy to their cryptocurrency and plan to focus on improving accessibility to the cryptocurrencies. Metaps Plus will continue to expand its network with major overseas companies to make it easier to use blockchain technology in the real economy anywhere in the world.

About Plus Coin

Plus Coin is based on Ethereum Smart Contract technology, providing more stable service by applying rapidly changing virtual currency value and technology that can balance and connect the real economy in various angles. It is also expected to become a link between Bitcoin and Etherium, which are traded actively, and the real economy.

About QRYPTOS

QRYPTOS is QUOINE's fully digital cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform launched in June, 2017.

QUOINE is a leading global fintech company that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, QUOINE combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers. QUOINE is the first global cryptocurrency exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency. More information is available at www.quoine.com.

