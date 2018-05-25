SUNNYVALE, CA and TOKYO, May 25, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Trillium Secure, the global leader in cybersecure automotive platforms, today announced enhanced privacy functionality to its SecureIoT platform that ensures compliance with the European Union's General Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR)."GDPR focuses on those who control and process personal data of European citizens. Fleet owners that collect and store customer and vehicular data from connected vehicles are scrambling to comply or face significant penalties. Trillium's SecureIoT platform provides the requisite data protection needed to ensure compliance with this pioneering legislation," said Dr. Sachio Semmoto.GDPR mandates that people have the right to know about the data that has been collected about them, its purpose and request its destruction. Individuals must be given the opportunity to opt out of having their personal information gathered and potentially shared. The legislation has especially severe impacts on the transportation domain where a data breach can have life threatening consequences."Trillium is spearheading the movement toward protecting the human behind the technology. Our platform ensures that customer data gathered from connected vehicles is kept away from prying hacker eyes," said Trillium Secure President and CEO, David Uze.About Trillium Secure, Inc.Trillium Secure provides a multi-layered solution for hardening connected and autonomous vehicles against cyber-attacks. Trillium's SecureIOT platform provides authenticated operational and threat management data from fleet vehicles that preserves privacy, confidentiality and anonymity of data while at rest and in motion. Value-added service providers rely on secure and authentic data from Trillium for digital forensics, UBI, preventive maintenance, telematics, car sharing and other services. Trillium design centers and fleet security operation sites are located in Silicon Valley, Ann Arbor, Ho Chi Minh City and Tokyo. For more information, please visit www.trilliumsecure.com.Trillium Secure, Inc. products and services are marketed under the Trillium, SecureIoT, SecureCAR, SecureIXS, SecureOTA and SecureSKYE trademarks.For Media Enquiries, please contact Robin.lori@trilliumsecure.com.Source: Trillium Secure, Inc.Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.