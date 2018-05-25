Adient Expands Global Operations With the Opening of New Automotive Plant in Morocco

KENITRA, Morocco and BURSCHEID, Germany, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Adient (NYSE: ADNT), the global leader in automotive seating, announced the opening of its first plant in Morocco as it continues to strengthen its global market position.

The Moroccan plant based in Kenitra will expand Adient's fabrics business, which designs and manufactures high-quality materials for seating and interior applications.

"The automotive industry has been steadily growing in the region, and it's projected to grow even more in the near future," said Jef Vercammen, vice president Global Fabrics, Adient. "The plant's strategic position will make it easier for us to serve our customers both in Northern Africa and Southern Europe," he added.

The plant will employ local talent to serve customers such as Renault, PSA, Opel, BMW, Nissan and others. Production is planned to start at the end of the month.

The plant will focus on fabric lamination for automotive seating - a process of binding fabric layers together to create higher endurance, greater resilience, and a premium look and feel.

