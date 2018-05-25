

CREVE COEUR (dpa-AFX) - The Bayer Group (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) confirmed its currency-adjusted outlook for fiscal 2018. The Group noted that this outlook does not take account of the imminent closing of the Monsanto acquisition. The company continues to anticipate a low- to mid-single-digit percentage increase in sales (Fx & portfolio adj.). It still expects to increase EBITDA before special items and core earnings per share by a mid-single-digit percentage after adjusting for currency effects.



The Bayer Group considers the acquisition of Monsanto to be as attractive as it was two years ago. Bayer expects a positive contribution to core earnings per share starting in 2019 with a double-digit percentage from 2021 onward. Adjusted for divestments, the company expects synergies to deliver annual contributions of $1.2 billion to EBITDA before special items from 2022 onward.



'After almost two years of very diligent work, we have received nearly all the crucial approvals. We anticipate being able to close the acquisition of Monsanto in the near future,' said Werner Baumann, Chairman of the Board of Management of Bayer, at the company's Annual Stockholders' Meeting held in Bonn, Germany.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX