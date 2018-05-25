

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended on a muted note Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump cancelled the planned historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and oil prices eased amid signs that Russia is willing to gradually increase output.



Markets pared early losses to finish on a flat note after North Korea said it is open to talks with the U.S. despite Trump's cancellation of the summit.



Chinese stocks closed lower to log their worst week in more than one month as trade worries persisted. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 13.35 points or 0.42 percent to 3,141.30 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 172.37 points or 0.56 percent at 30,588.04.



Japanese shares finished marginally higher as the yen slipped from a two-week high against the dollar after the release of weak inflation data.



Overall consumer prices in Tokyo were up just 0.4 percent year-on-year in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said. That was beneath expectations for 0.5 percent, which would have been unchanged.



Core CPI came in at 0.5 percent, also shy of forecasts for 0.6 percent - which again would have been unchanged.



The Nikkei average finished up 13.78 points at 22,450.79 while the broader Topix index eased 3.95 points or 0.22 percent to close at 1,771.70. Banks and oil firms were among the prominent decliners.



Australian shares recovered from early losses to finish little changed with a negative bias. Resource stocks closed broadly lower amid overnight declines in copper and crude oil prices. BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group, Woodside Petroleum, Origin Energy and Oil Search fell 1-2 percent.



Aristocrat Leisure surged 4.3 percent to extend Thursday's rally after reporting strong half-year results. Treasury Wine Estate rallied 3.7 percent after China said imports of Australian wine and other goods are being processed in line with normal procedures.



Wesfarmers gained 0.9 percent after announcing it would sell its Homebase business in the U.K. and Ireland by the end of the financial year.



Seoul shares finished modestly lower despite gains in technology stocks. The benchmark Kospi slipped 5.21 points or 0.21 percent to 2,460.80, dragged down by construction stocks. Hyundai Engineering & Construction slumped as much as 9.8 percent while Samsung Engineering dropped 2.1 percent. On the positive side, market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rallied 2.5 percent.



New Zealand shares rose, led by dairy firms. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 47.63 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 8,638.40. a2 Milk Company shares rallied 2.6 percent and Synlait Milk advanced 2.2 percent on news that China is ditching its famous 'one child rule'.



India's Sensex was rising 0.7 percent as oil prices eased and the government said it is deliberating on an 'immediate solution' to deal with rising fuel prices.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was little changed, the Taiwan Weighted inched up marginally and Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was up over 1 percent, while Singapore's Straits Times index was declining 0.4 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed modestly lower after President Donald Trump called off the historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the Commerce Department said it started an investigation into whether imports of automobiles and parts threaten to impair U.S. national security.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished marginally lower.



