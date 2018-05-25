Mestergruppen Lifts Revenue in Three Months with Zilliant Sales IQ

Actionable intelligence accelerates sales wins.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliant, a company helping B2B enterprises turn data into actionable intelligence to accelerate profitable growth, today announced that customer Mestergruppen, a construction and building materials distributor based in Norway, has successfully deployed Sales IQ.

"We were seeking a solution to help us understand the full revenue potential existing in our business and deliver actionable intelligence to our sales team," said Mestergruppen ERP and Process Director Kristian Reistadbakken. "Zilliant took the time to understand the unique dynamics of our business, including a thorough data diagnostic, and provided us the unique ability to retain customers while expanding those relationships. To date, Sales IQ has had a positive effect on revenue"

In addition to Sales IQ, Mestergruppen will soon deploy Price IQ to replace the current pricing approach. Once deployed, sales reps will have transaction-specific pricing intelligence that accounts for business variables, such as cost fluctuations, and strikes a delicate balance between customer price sensitivity and goals of the business.

"We're thrilled that Mestergruppen has realized such rapid success with Sales IQ," said Zilliant CEO Greg Peters. "We welcome many years of shared success ahead, helping the company maximize the lifetime value of every customer relationship."

Mestergruppen, like many B2B distributors, has many SKUs and customers, which makes delivering a relevant, highly-targeted customer experience a complex endeavor for sales reps. By leveraging the Zilliant IQ platform, the company can cut through complexity and turn their data into actionable intelligence for sales reps that alerts them to retention threats, serves up cross-sell/upsell opportunities, and provides market-aligned price guidance in real time, for every transaction.

About Mestergruppen

Mestergruppen is one of Norway's leading groups of construction product distributors. The group is present in all parts of Norway and owns the store chains Byggeriet, Byggtorget and XL-Bygg, as well as the house building chains Mesterhus, Systemhus and Blink Hus. In addition, Mestergruppen operates property development through Mestergruppen Eiendom, offers architectural and advisory services through Unikus, Blink Hus Arkitekter and Klepp Prosjektering, and is one of Norway's largest cottage producers, with well known brands such as Saltdalshytta and Røroshytta in the portfolio. Learn more at www.mestergruppen.no

About Zilliant

Zilliant helps B2B enterprises turn data into actionable intelligence that accelerates profitable growth. The Zilliant IQ Platform uses AI to deliver actionable, real-time sales and pricing intelligence for traditional and digital channels, so you can maximize the immediate value of every transaction - and the lifetime value of every customer. Because when customer lifetime value is maximized, profits are accelerated, competitive advantage is created, sales performance is improved, and sustaining organizational success is achieved. Learn more at www.zilliant.com or follow @Zilliant.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/322835/Zilliant.jpg