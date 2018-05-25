

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Friday even as global trade worries persisted and uncertainty lingered over Italy's fiscal policy.



North Korea said it is open to talks with the U.S. despite Trump's cancellation of the summit, helping support underlying sentiment.



The benchmark DAX was up 123 points or 0.95 percent at 12,978 in opening deals after losing 0.9 percent in the previous session.



Deutsche Bank shares advanced 0.6 percent. Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said the bank is on the right track to achieve the planned cost reductions and revenue growth of 900 million euros per year by 2022 at the latest.



Automakers rebounded from losses in the previous session after Trump's threat to impose tariffs on auto imports drew strong criticism from U.S. business groups. BMW and Daimler rose around half a percent while Volkswagen rallied 1.3 percent.



Biotechnology firm MediGene dropped 1.4 percent on fund raising reports.



Pharmaceutical, chemical and life science giant Bayer climbed 1.5 percent after confirming its currency-adjusted outlook for fiscal 2018.



In economic news, German business confidence remained stable in May, survey data from Ifo Institute revealed. The business climate index came in at 102.2 in May, unchanged from April. The score was seen at 102.



