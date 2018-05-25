Gold miner Centamin tumbled on Friday after downgrading its production guidance due to "persisting low grades" at its Sukari mine in Egypt. Production guidance for this year was revised down to between 505,000 and 515,000 ounces from a previous target of 580,000, while the all-in sustaining cost of producing an ounce of gold is expected to be between $875 and $890 versus $770 previously. "The updated mine plan forecasts a weaker Q2 and strong Q3 and Q4 production profile," Centamin said as it ...

