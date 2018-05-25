

Foresight VCT plc



Notification of interests of Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility



The Board of Foresight VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that the following number of Ordinary Shares were issued to Directors on 8 May 2018 as part of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme:



+----------------+-----------------+ | Director | Shares Allotted | +----------------+-----------------+ | John Gregory | 2,743 | +----------------+-----------------+ | Jocelin Harris | 3,724 | +----------------+-----------------+



For further information please contact:



Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8159



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Foresight VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0LG3VB68K371R7



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX