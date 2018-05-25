

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Friday as investors took trade concerns and higher Italian bond yields in their stride.



North Korea said it is open to talks with the U.S. despite Trump's cancellation of the summit, helping support underlying sentiment.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 30 points or 0.53 percent at 5,578 in opening deals after declining 0.3 percent on Thursday. The euro slipped and was on track for its sixth consecutive week of losses.



Wine and spirits company Pernod Ricard advanced 1.3 percent after it announced a deal to produce and distribute whisky in Myanmar.



Aeroports De Paris gained 1 percent on securing a contract for the planned expansion of Sharjah International Airport.



Cosmetics group L'Oréal rose 0.8 percent. The company said it has finalized the acquisition of Pulp Riot, a professional haircolor brand launched by David and Alexis Thurston in the United States in June, 2016.



