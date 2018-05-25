

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose modestly on Friday to rebound from two days of losses as the pound selloff resumed amid growing Brexit uncertainty and after the release of first-quarter GDP data.



The U.K. economy expanded at a weaker pace, as estimated, in the first quarter, second estimate from the Office for National Statistics showed.



GDP grew 0.1 percent sequentially, slower than the 0.4 percent expansion registered in the fourth quarter. The rate came in line with the estimate published on April 27.



On a yearly basis, GDP expanded 1.2 percent in the first quarter, versus 1.4 percent growth seen a quarter ago.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 22 points or 0.28 percent at 7,738 in late opening deals after declining 0.9 percent in the previous session.



AstraZeneca shares rose 0.6 percent. The drug firm and MedImmune, its global biologics research and development arm, announced positive overall survival results for the Phase III trial of their Imfinzi lung cancer treatment.



Gambling firm GVC Holdings rallied 2 percent after forecasting higher cost synergies from its acquisition of Ladbrokes Coral.



