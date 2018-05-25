2018-05-25T09:40:19Z Suspension At Trading Venue XHEL Started on: 2018-05-25T09:39:43Z Ongoing: True Comments: The reason for suspension is due to non disclosure of inside information about the issuer or financial instrument. Trading in all other instruments related to the issuer will also be suspended from trading. Order books will be flushed. For information concerning this Market Notice please contact Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel 08 405 60 00 Issuer: Telia Company AB, LEI: 213800FSR9RNDUOTXO25 Instrument: TELIA1 SE0000667925 Related Instruments: SE0010062216, SE0010368779, SE0010685123, SE0010988337, SE0011120971, SE0011137314, SE0011240894 The Financial Supervisory Authority for XHEL has been notified Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=680826