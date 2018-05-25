Boris Lozhkin Elected President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine

KIEV, Ukraine, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Jewish Confederation of Ukraine has announced the election of entrepreneur Boris Lozhkin as its President. Mr. Lozhkin succeeds Boris Fuchsmann, who was appointed Honorary President.

Boris Fuchsmann has served eight years as President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine. He has played an essential role in supporting Jewish life and preserving Jewish heritage in the country.

Lozhkin is a Ukrainian entrepreneur, who founded and led the UMH Group, one of the largest multimedia holdings in Eastern Europe, which he sold in 2014. From 2014 to 2016, he served as Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine. Since 2016, he has managed an international investment portfolio and focused on his philanthropic activities.

"It is a great honour to be elected President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine and to succeed to my dear friend Boris Fuchsmann. The fight against anti-Semitism, the support to the Ukrainian Jewish community and the State of Israel and the remembrance of the holocaust will remain the top priorities of our Confederation. I am looking forward to working closely with my peers from different countries under the leadership of the World Jewish Congress, the international umbrella group representing Jewish communities in over 100 countries," said Lozhkin.

The result of the election was announced by the board during an evening reception held by the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine on May 24th, in presence of the former President of Ukraine - Leonid Kravchuk (1991-1994). The reception was also attended by representatives of the diplomatic community, including the Ambassadors of the United States of America, Canada and Israel.

Ronald Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress said: "I extend my warm congratulations to Boris Lozhkin on his election as President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine. I have known Boris as one of the most successful Ukrainian entrepreneurs, and he is widely respected for his unique capability to unite people to work towards the common good. I would also like to thank Boris Fuchsmann for his tireless work at the service of the Ukrainian Jewish community - it has been an honour working with him."



CEO and Executive Vice-President of the World Jewish Congress Robert Singer said: "Ukraine holds a unique and historic place in the heart of Jewish people worldwide and the World Jewish Congress is committed to helping Jewish communities across the country. As the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine celebrates its 19th anniversary, we are delighted to welcome Boris Lozhkin as its new President. I worked with Boris during the preparations for the Babi Yar 75th Anniversary Commemoration events and always appreciated his professionalism and commitment, and I look forward to working with him in his new role".

About the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine:

The Jewish Confederation of Ukraine was founded in 1999 by the main Jewish organizations of Ukraine. The Confederation represents and protects the interests of Ukrainian Jewry in state and non-governmental structures both in Ukraine and abroad, renders charitable assistance to the most indigent groups of the Jewish population in Ukraine including orphans and seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The Confederation financially supports different Jewish educational projects and religious programmes.

