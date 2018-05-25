

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rebounded from losses in the previous session on Friday as investors took trade concerns and higher Italian bond yields in their stride.



North Korea said it is open to talks with the U.S. despite Trump's cancellation of the summit, helping support underlying sentiment.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up half a percent at 392.57 in late opening deals, while the German DAX was rallying 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index was up 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining 0.3 percent.



The euro slipped and was on track for its sixth consecutive week of losses. The pound also traded weak amid growing Brexit uncertainty and after the release of first-quarter GDP data.



The U.K. economy expanded at a weaker pace, as estimated, in the first quarter, second estimate from the Office for National Statistics showed.



GDP grew 0.1 percent sequentially, slower than the 0.4 percent expansion registered in the fourth quarter. The rate came in line with the estimate published on April 27.



Elsewhere, German business confidence remained stable in May, survey data from Ifo Institute revealed. The business climate index came in at 102.2 in May, unchanged from April. The score was seen at 102.



Deutsche Bank shares advanced 0.7 percent in Frankfurt. Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said the bank is on the right track to achieve the planned cost reductions and revenue growth of 900 million euros per year by 2022 at the latest.



Automakers rebounded from losses in the previous session after Trump's threat to impose tariffs on auto imports drew strong criticism from U.S. business groups.



BMW, Daimler, Renault and Peugeot rose around half a percent while Volkswagen rallied 1.7 percent.



Pharmaceutical, chemical and life science giant Bayer climbed 1.4 percent after confirming its currency-adjusted outlook for fiscal 2018.



French wine and spirits company Pernod Ricard advanced 1.3 percent after it announced a deal to produce and distribute whisky in Myanmar.



British gambling firm GVC Holdings jumped 3 percent after forecasting higher cost synergies from its acquisition of Ladbrokes Coral.



