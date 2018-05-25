PRESS RELEASE

London, 25 May 2018

Cognosec AB (publ) Appoints WH Ireland as Corporate Broker

(Nasdaq: COGS; OTCQX-Nasdaq Intl. Designation: CYBNY)

Cognosec AB (publ) ("Cognosec" or "The Company"), a leading cyber resilience solution provider in Sweden, South Africa, UK, Kenya, Germany, Austria and the United Arab Emirates, is pleased to announce the appointment of WH Ireland Limited as broker in relation to UK Investors with immediate effect.

WH Ireland, a leading broker in the London market, will provide research coverage and corporate finance advice in key areas to support Cognosec's stated M&A strategy.

Daniel Holden, CFO of Cognosec, commented:

"Cognosec is delighted to appoint WH Ireland Limited as the Company's corporate broker and advisor. We look forward to working with them to provide better engagement with existing and new shareholders, and support our M&A agenda."

Adam Pollock, Head of Corporate & Institutional Broking, commented:

"Cyber security is a continual and growing threat, and Cognosec addresses this market with a range of key products and services. We are delighted to support them on their journey."

For further information please contact:







WH Ireland: Broker

Adam Pollock / Jessica Cave









+44 (0) 20 7220 1666 Mangold Fondkommission AB: Certified Adviser T: +46 (0)8 5030 1550

E: info@mangold.se



IFC Advisory: Financial PR

Tim Metcalfe / Miles Nolan



+ 44 (0)20 3934 6630

E: cognosec@investor-focus.co.uk

ABOUT COGNOSEC

Cognosec AB (Publ) is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through presences in Sweden, South Africa, UK, Kenya, Germany, Austria and the United Arab Emirates. Listed on Nasdaq First North (Nasdaq: COGS.ST) and as an American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: CYBNY), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients' protections, against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. Cognosec AB had revenues of 17.2m EUR in 2017 and employed 173 personnel at the end of Q1 2018. For further information, please visit www.cognosec.se (http://www.cognosec.se/)

