Business confidence in Germany was steady in May, with the downward trend in morale over after five months of declines, according to a survey released by the Ifo Institute on Friday. The business climate index was unchanged from April at 102.2, while the current situation index pushed up to 106.0 in May from 105.8 the month before. However, the expectations index slipped to 98.5 from 98.7. Clemens Fuest, president of the Ifo Institute, said: "The declining trend in the Ifo business climate has ...

