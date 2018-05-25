EXCHANGE NOTICE 25 MAY 2018 SHARES TRADING CONTINUES: TELIA COMPANY AB Trading in the shares and related instruments of Telia Company AB (Orderbook ID 24381) continues starting with a 10 minute auction at 13:20 EET. Trading was suspended today at 12:39 EET. Identifiers: Trading code: TELIA1 ISIN code: SE0000667925 id: 24381 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ******************************************************************************** ****** TIEDOTE, 25.5.2018 OSAKKEET KAUPANKÄYNTI JATKUU: TELIA COMPANY AB Kaupankäynti Telia Company AB:n osakkeilla ja instrumenteilla, joiden kohde-etuutena on yhtiön osake, jatkuu 10 minuutin huutokauppamenettelyllä kello 13:20. Kaupankäynti keskeytettiin tänään kello 12:39. Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: TELIA1 ISIN koodi: SE0000667925 id: 24381 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260