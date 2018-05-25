

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK mortgage approvals increased in April after falling in March, data from UK Finance showed Friday.



The number of loans approved for house purchases increased to 38,049 in April from 37,606 in March.



Eric Leenders, Managing Director, Personal Finance at UK Finance said, 'April saw steady growth in mortgage lending and approvals, following a slowdown in activity the previous month.'



'This was driven by strong remortgaging levels, as borrowers locked into attractive deals amid expectations of a base rate rise.'



Gross mortgage lending grew 13.3 percent annually to GBP 20.4 billion in April. At the same time, card spending increased 9.8 percent and personal deposits rose 1.4 percent.



With buyer enquiries and newly agreed sales still softening, mortgage approvals will likely stay muted until the end of the year, Hansen Lu, an economist at Capital Economics, said. Approvals will end 2018 broadly flat compared to 2017, the economist added.



