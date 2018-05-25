VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Privacy Notice
PR Newswire
London, May 25
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited ("VOF")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)
ISIN: GG00BYXVT888
LEI: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469
Privacy Notice
25 May 2018
VOF draws the attention of shareholders to its privacy policy which has been published on its website.
Enquiries:
Website: https://vof.vinacapital.com.
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andy Dovey
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001