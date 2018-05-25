VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Privacy Notice

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited ("VOF")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)

ISIN: GG00BYXVT888

LEI: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469

Privacy Notice

25 May 2018

VOF draws the attention of shareholders to its privacy policy which has been published on its website.

Enquiries:

Website: https://vof.vinacapital.com.

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andy Dovey

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001