Freitag, 25.05.2018

3,80 Euro
+0,26 %
WKN: A1428J ISIN: GG00BYXVT888 Ticker-Symbol: 1VV 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
25.05.2018 | 12:40
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Privacy Notice

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Privacy Notice

PR Newswire

London, May 25

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited ("VOF")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)

ISIN: GG00BYXVT888

LEI: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469

Privacy Notice

25 May 2018

VOF draws the attention of shareholders to its privacy policy which has been published on its website.

Enquiries:
Website: https://vof.vinacapital.com.
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andy Dovey

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


