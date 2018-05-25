TDC A/S will be deleted from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading the shares in TDC A/S shares is 4 June 2018. TDC A/S is deleted due to compulsory redemption initiated by DK Telekommunikation ApS, pursuant to sections 70-72 of the Danish Companies Act. ISIN: DK0060228559 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: TDC ---------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 1): 812,000,000 shares (DKK 812,000,000) ---------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 14 77 39 08 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 6500 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TDC ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 1154 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB, Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=680829