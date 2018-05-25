IO HAWK Launches New "NXT SKATES" After Success of IO HAWK ONE

MOERS, Germany, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

IO HAWK announces the launch of a new means of transport. The "NXT Skates" is the eBoard pioneer with a new eMobility concept. IO HAWK introduced in 2015 the worldwide first original hoverboard, the "IO HAWK ONE". This was followed by eScooters and eBikes.

The "IO HAWK NXT SKATES" are reminiscent of two small hoverboards that each has a tire with an outer diameter of 3.5 inches. Weighing in at just 3.3 kilogram per Skate, they are ultra-agile and perfect for cruising as well as for cool tricks and acrobatic stunts. With an engine output of 250 watts, the Cruiser reaches a top speed of 12 km / h. The user steers the eSkates, in the same way as riding a classic hoverboard, by shifting his weight slightly in the desired direction of travel. The maximum load is 100 kg. The "NXT SKATES" are charged in about 2 hours. Thanks to the 54 Wh batteries, a distance of up to 8 km can be covered. The LED bulbs sitting on the rubber bumpers not only ensure that you are not overlooked in the dark, but also always indicate the state of charge of the battery.

The housing of the "IO HAWK NXT SKATES" designed in matt black and blue is splash-proof to IP65.

The "IO HAWK NXT SKATES" will be available from July 2018 at a recommended retail price of 549 euros per pair and can be preordered for the special preorder price of just 499 euros at iohawk-europe.com.

