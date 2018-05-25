Frontline Ltd.: FRO - Invitation to Q1 2018 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Frontline Ltd.'s preliminary first quarter 2018 results will be released on Thursday May 31 2018 and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm ahead of the conference call.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast

Go to the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm and follow the "Webcast" link.

b. Conference Call

Participant dial-in telephone numbers:



International Dial-In/UK Local +44 (0)330 336 9105

Norway +47 2100 2610

Norway Toll Free 800 51084

UK Toll Free 0800 358 6377

USA Toll Free 800-263-0877

USA Local +1 323-794-2094

Conference ID8903662

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded from www.frontline.bm.

Replay details (available for 7 days)



International Dial-In/UK Local +44 (0) 207 660 0134

UK Toll Free 0 808 101 1153

Norway Dial-In +47 23 50 00 77

Norway toll free 800 196 72

USA Toll Free 888 203 1112

USA Local +1 719 457 0820

Replay Access Number8903662

Participant information required: Full name & company

