Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers has sold DIY chain Homebase to restructuring specialist Hilco Capital for a total of £1. Wesfarmers paid £340m for Homebase just two years ago but wrote off roughly £530m earlier this year as a result of the acquisition. Hilco, which rescued music chain HMV in 2013, will revert the 24 Homebase stores trading under the Bunnings name across the UK to their original trading name following the disposal, expected to cost up to £230m. The Perth-based firm ...

