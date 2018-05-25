Cybersecurity software group Defenx has said goodbye to its chief executive officer a month after major shareholder, Italian cyber specialist BV Tech, upped its stake to 54.74% of the company as it narrowed its focus onto cloud-backup services. Alessandro Poerio resigned in order to "pursue other interests", having taken over from previous boss and founder Andrea Stecconi on 21 November. He will be replaced by Tony Reeves, currently a non-executive director, on 31 May until Defenx appoints a ...

