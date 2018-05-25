Surgical Innovations Group updated the market on its current trading and its outlook for the current year on Friday, reporting that it was experiencing delays in the supply of products for its UK distribution business, Elemental Healthcare, sourced from Meccellis Biotech. The AIM-traded firm said that since 2015, Elemental had been the exclusive UK distributor of a range of biological matrices under the brand 'Cellis', which were used in complex abdominal wall and breast reconstruction ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...