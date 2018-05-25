Nakama Group issued an extensive update to the market on Friday, announcing that deputy non-executive chairman John Higham was retiring, and proposed to step down from the board with immediate effect. The AIM-traded company said it intended to appoint a new non-executive director, with further announcements to be made in due course. Additionally, following the detailed review of the group's finance function, the firm said it had agreed to appoint Patrick Meehan, ACCA, as its interim finance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...