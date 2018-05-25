Advanced materials group Haydale Graphene announced new market opportunities for its US-based producer of proprietary silicon carbide (SiC) micro-fibre, HCT, on Friday. The AIM-traded firm said SiC micro-fibre had been marketed and sold by HCT for a number of years. Since Haydale's acquisition of HCT in October 2016, it had been working to "significantly broaden" its list of customers and product offering, initially targeting the US paint anti-corrosion powder coating market. Haydale reported ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...