Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 24-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 407.68p INCLUDING current year revenue 416.58p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 403.78p INCLUDING current year revenue 412.69p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---