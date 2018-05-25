Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 24-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2029.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 2046.21p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1979.66p INCLUDING current year revenue 1996.53p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---