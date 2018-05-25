Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest metadata management study on the hospitality services industry. A leading provider of hospitality services wanted to devise strategies to develop a good metadata management model for their business units.

According to the metadata management experts at Quantzig,"Metadata management solutions bring transparency and simplicity to information and eliminates vagueness in words and data."

Over the past few years, hospitality services have entered a new era of transformation and growth. Transformed consumer confidence, combined by a change in household spending from goods to services and experiences has facilitated leisure travel and hospitality services to withstand a growth rate well ahead of gross domestic product (GDP). Also, a mixture of forces, including shifts in the geopolitical turmoil, global economy, game-changing innovation, and increasing consumer demands are powering the growth of the hospitality services industry.

The metadata management solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to preserve data and clear the uncertainties arising from similar-looking information. The client was able to strengthen their service reliability through redundancy elimination and data recycle and increase their overall productivity.

This metadata management solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Devise a robust managed metadata environment (MME)

Identify the appropriate data elements

This metadata management solution offered predictive insights on:

Gaining highly customizable, iterative, and workflow-oriented design

Developing a well-managed metadata environment

