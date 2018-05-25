Ceramic Fiber Market to Hit 9.8% CAGR to 2022, Led by Petrochemical and Power Generation Industries

PUNE, India, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global ceramic fiber market is estimated at USD 1.63 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.59 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2017 to 2022 reports added in ReportsnReports.com. Growth of the market is driven by the high thermal efficiency of ceramic fiber products as compared to conventional insulation materials. The APAC region is expected to lead the global ceramic fiber market between 2017 and 2022. China is the key producer and consumer of ceramic fiber in the APAC.

Ceramic fiber market is primarily used in boilers, fired heaters, and Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units (FCCUs) to offer effective solutions for energy requirements in the refining &petrochemical industry. Along with high-temperature requirements, ceramic fiber products are manufactured to withstand tough and corrosive manufacturing conditions in the petrochemical industry.

Ceramic fiber blanket is the largest product form segment in the global ceramic fiber market

Ceramic fiber market research study aims at identifying emerging trends and opportunities in the global ceramic fiber market, along with a detailed classification, in terms of value. It identifies key players in the market and provides a comprehensive competitive landscape.

The global ceramic fiber market has been segmented by type, product form, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the market has been segmented into RCF, AES, and others. Based on product form, the market has been segmented into blanket, board, paper, module, and others.

Refining & petro chemical is the largest end-use industry segment of the global ceramic fiber market

Key manufacturers of ceramic fiber include Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (UK), Unifrax I LLC (US), Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd. (China), IBIDEN Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Key benefits of buying the report

Market segmentation based on type, product form, end-use industry, and region

Market dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Profile of key players in the global ceramic fiber market

Global ceramic fiber market has been segmented into blanket, board, paper, module, and others. Module segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR due to their design versatility and suitability at various temperature ranges. Based on customer requirements, densities, design, & attachment systems of modules are varied for various industries including iron & steel, power generation, and refining & petrochemical.

Global ceramic fiber market has been classified into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America. APAC was the largest market for ceramic fiber in 2016 and is projected to lead the ceramic fiber market during the forecast period. The APAC ceramic fiber market is largely driven by the increasing manufacturing and construction activities, leading to an increase in the use of lightweight and high-quality insulation materials made of ceramics, which is further expected to increase the use of ceramic fiber.

Target Audience for the ceramic fiber market report:

Ceramic Fiber Manufacturers

Ceramic Fiber Suppliers

Raw Material Suppliers

Investment Banks

Government Bodies

Major factor restraining growth of ceramic fiber market is the presence of stringent regulations pertaining to the use of toxic carcinogenic materials. The use of refractory or alumino-silicate materials poses serious harm to human health. These also accumulate in the environment. Thus, various governments have limited or banned the use of such materials to lower the harmful effects on the environment.

The global ceramic fiber market has been segmented by type, product form, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the market has been segmented into RCF, AES, and others. Based on product form, the market has been segmented into blanket, board, paper, module, and others. Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into refining & petrochemical, iron & steel, power generation, aluminum, and others.

The break-up of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 70%, Tier 2 -20%, and Tier 3 - 10%

Tier 1 - 70%, Tier 2 -20%, and Tier 3 - 10% By Designation: C Level - 50%, Director Level - 20%, and Others - 30%

C Level - 50%, Director Level - 20%, and Others - 30% By Region: APAC- 32%, Europe - 29%, North America - 25%, Middle East & Africa -8%, South America - 6%

