Referring to the bulletin from Beijer Alma AB 's annual general meeting, held on March 22, 2018, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 29, 2018. The order book will not change. Short name: BEIA B --------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Split 2:1 --------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: SE0000190134 --------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 28, 2018 --------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0011090547 --------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 29, 2018 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information about the split, please contact Beijer Alma AB and for information about the settlement, please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Cecilia Olsson, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaqomx.com