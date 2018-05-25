sprite-preloader
Constellium Paris: Voting Results from Constellium's 2018 Annual General Meeting

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) ("Constellium" or the "Company") today announced that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2018 was held yesterday. All proposed agenda items have been adopted and the voting results will be published on our website (https://www.constellium.com/annual-general-meetings (https://www.constellium.com/annual-general-meetings)).

Ms. Stephanie Frachet was appointed as a new Non-Executive Board Member of the Company.

The following directors were re-appointed:

Mr. Michiel Brandjes, Ms. Martha Brooks, Mr. Phillippe Guillemot, Mr. Peter Hartman, Mr. John Ormerod and Ms. Lori Walker as Non-Executive Board Members.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including automotive, aerospace and packaging. Constellium generated €5.2 billion of revenue in 2017.

Contact:
Delphine Dahan-Kocher - Communications
Phone: +1 (212) 858 9963
delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com (mailto:christel.des-royeries@constellium.com%20%0d)

Ryan Wentling - Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (212) 675 5450
Investor-relations@constellium.com (mailto:Investor-relations@constellium.com)

www.constellium.com (http://www.constellium.com/)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Constellium Paris via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)