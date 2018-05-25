Atos named a Leader in GDPR Services by NelsonHall

Paris, May 25, 2018 -Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces that it has been identified as a 'Leader' by global research and advisory firm NelsonHall in its latest Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Services.

According to the report, Atos' GDPR offering (https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security/gdpr) covers data protection impact assessments, governance and business process update, cybersecurity, data protection implementation and control, as well as data breach notification. The report cites Atos' key strengths as strong encryption (https://atos.net/en/products/cyber-security/data-encryption), IAM (https://atos.net/en/products/cyber-security/evidian-sso-identity-access-management) and incident response services, partnerships and strong investments in upcoming security technologies and regulations.

The NelsonHall NEAT vendor evaluation study assesses 9 of the most significant service providers that deliver GDPR services (https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security/gdpr) against their 'ability to deliver immediate benefit' and their 'ability to meet future requirements'. Atos was positioned as a Leader in both capacities for four categories: Consulting Focus, Implementation Focus, Ongoing Management Focus and Overall.

Commenting on the research, Mike Smart, Senior Analyst and Operations Officer at NelsonHall, said: "Atos' GDPR services are backed by its mature compliance journey that aims to automate DPIAs and reporting, as well as its strong commitment to the technologies required to meet compliance. This will enable clients to become highly compliant to the regulation."

Elaborating on Atos' ranking, Pierre Barnabé, Chief Operating Officer Big Data & Security at Atos, said: "We are delighted to be recognized as a global Leader in GDPR services by NelsonHall. This ranking reflects the expertise of our teams and our commitment to delivering high quality data privacy services to our clients."

Atos GDPR services are based on its data protection solutions, global consulting capabilities, secure payment technologies such as tokenization (https://worldline.com/en/home/solutions/financial-services-equensworldline/digital-enablement-services/token-based-digital-payments-m.html) and strong network of global and local Security Operations Centers (https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security/managed-security-services) (SOC) for continuous monitoring and measurement of security posture and data privacy risks.

For more details about the NelsonHall report, please go to:

https://research.nelson-hall.com/sourcing-expertise/it-services/managed-security-services/?avpage-views=article&id=80265&fv=1 (https://research.nelson-hall.com/sourcing-expertise/it-services/managed-security-services/?avpage-views=article&id=80265&fv=1)

