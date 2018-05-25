Shares in Dunelm crashed as the homeware retailer issued a profit warning. The company said on Friday that underlying profits for the year are likely to be "moderately below" those delivered in 2017 following "materially more challenging" than expected trading conditions in the fourth quarter. Like-for-like store sales are down 4.7% in the quarter to date due to reduced footfall to stores. Although online LFL sales jumped an impressive 43.7%, total LFL sales were up just 0.1% in the quarter. ...

