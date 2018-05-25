As communicated in Exchange Notice 41/18, a consortium comprising PFA, PKA, ATP and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (DK Telekommunikation ApS) has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in TDC A/S (TDC). On April 9, 2018, DK Telekommunikation ApS announced that all conditions for completion of the offer have been fulfilled. NASDAQ has approved the delisting application received from TDC. The last trading day in TDC share is June 4, 2018. As stipulated in the Rules and Regulations of NASDAQ Derivatives Markets 3.5.3.7 the fair value adjustment shall be carried out in connection to the de-listing of the contract base, alternatively, when trading in the underlying share is considered insufficient to support related derivatives trading. The new expiration day has been set to May 28, 2018. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will calculate the fair value for options, forwards and futures in TDC according to the attached. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=680861